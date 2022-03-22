Michigan Severe Weather Awareness Week March 20th to March 26th

When thunder roars, go indoors! Severe climate season will arrive earlier than we all know it. This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week for the state of Michigan. Take time this week to create and rehearse your extreme climate motion plan. Talk with your loved ones, pals, coworkers about the place you’d go and what you’d do if a catastrophe struck.

Being ready is essential. Know and have a plan for a twister warning, extreme thunderstorm, and flash flooding.

Meteorologist Kylee Miller breaks down the distinction between a WATCH and a WARNING beneath.

READ MORE: James, Jennifer Crumbley Return To Court

Be alert if there may be potential for extreme climate to strike by maintaining together with your First Forecast Weather Team.

If there’s a twister warning, go to the bottom stage of a sturdy constructing, in essentially the most inside room, away from home windows and doorways. Protect your head from flying particles.

READ MORE: Fungus-Ravaged Bat Proposed For Endangered Species Listing

There might be a statewide twister drill performed on March twenty third at 1 PM. Participation is inspired. This makes a good time to rehearse your extreme climate motion plan.

This would even be a good time to refresh your emergency preparedness equipment. Some primary provides to assist get your equipment began are listed beneath.

Water, one gallon of water per particular person per day, for ingesting and sanitation.

Non-perishable meals

NOAA Weather Radio, CBS Detroit Weather App, batteries

Flashlight

First Aid Kit

Whistle

For this extreme climate, season sticks together with your First Forecast Weather staff and obtain the CBS Detroit Weather App.

MORE NEWS: Detroit Reaches $7.5M Deal With Davontae Sanford In Wrongful Conviction Lawsuit

Stay protected and conscious of this extreme season!