Michigan State Police Investigate Theft Of Sasquatch Lawn Ornament

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police are investigating the theft of a 7-foot-tall (2.13 meter-tall) steel sasquatch garden decoration from a house in southern Michigan.

The merchandise crafted from sheet steel was stolen from a house in St. Joseph County’s Park Township on or after March 22, Michigan State Police stated.

READ MORE: 4th Day Of Deliberations Starts In Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot

It has a rusty brown shade with numerous sharp edges to resemble the fur of the legendary, ape-like bigfoot.

READ MORE: ‘We Fought For Liberty:’ Michigan WWII Vets Welcome Memorial

It appeared the sasquatch was lower away from a metal put up with a pair of bolt cutters or the same instrument, police stated.

A white panel van with darkish driver- and passenger-side home windows was noticed parked within the space on March 22, police stated.

MORE NEWS: Whitmer Sues To Secure Abortion Rights, Vacate Ban

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.