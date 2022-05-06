Michigan State Police Seizes Voting Machine, Expands Investigation Into Potential Breaches Tied To 2020 Election

(CNN) — The Michigan State Police has expanded its investigation into whether or not third events gained unauthorized entry to voting machine information after the 2020 election, and is now inspecting potential breaches in at the very least one new county, CNN has realized.

In a raid final Friday, state police seized one voting machine tabulator in Irving Township, Barry County Clerk Pamela Palmer informed CNN on Thursday.

Palmer informed CNN that she was not conscious of any points till police notified her of the voting machine seizure.

Michigan State Police first opened its investigation into potential voting machine breaches in February after the Secretary of State’s Office notified it that an unnamed third get together was allowed to entry vote tabulator parts and expertise in Roscommon County.

Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll informed CNN on Wednesday that the division’s investigation has expanded to extra counties the place they had been notified of breaches of election programs, however wouldn’t affirm the seizure in Irving Township particularly. It’s unclear if the investigation consists of localities past Roscommon County and Irving Township however a supply conversant in the investigation informed CNN that state police are conscious of a 3rd potential breach.

“If we find more examples of unauthorized access, we talk to those officials to find out what transpired,” Carroll added.

These potential breaches didn’t have an effect on leads to the 2020 election, Carroll stated, noting the breaches occurred after the election was full.

A spokesperson for the Michigan lawyer normal’s workplace declined to remark.

The probe in Michigan displays a rising variety of incidents across the nation the place unauthorized folks tried to realize entry to voting programs that had been key targets within the Donald Trump marketing campaign’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election consequence.

They succeeded in at the very least one occasion in late November 2020, when a crew of pro-Trump operatives traveled to Antrim County, Michigan, and carried out an audit of voting programs there, in response to courtroom paperwork launched as a part of a failed lawsuit filed by attorneys engaged on behalf of the previous President on the time.

That entry led to a now-debunked report issued by a crew of analysts from a Texas-based firm, Allied Security Operations Group, alleging irregularities in Dominion Voting Systems that was persistently cited as proof in a number of failed authorized challenges in Michigan and different swing states.

Dominion has filed a number of lawsuits over false election claims made about its tools, together with in opposition to Fox News.

The House Select Committee investigating January 6 has made clear that third-party efforts to realize entry to voting information in Michigan and throughout the nation stay a key space of focus in its probe.

