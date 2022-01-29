Michigan State Police Trooper Rescues Cat Hitching Ride On Truck Before Falling Off In Metro Detroit
(CBS Detroit) — Michigan State Police launched a video of what appeared to be a standard drive.
However, it wasn’t till the truck forward of the patrol automobile pulled ahead {that a} black kitten appeared.
Officials say the cat was rescued by Trooprt Conner of the Metro South Post.
“After the cat fell from the truck, he was able to get the cat to safety and to the Michigan Humane Society for a check up and warm spot to sleep,” read a tweet from MSP.
Police didn’t specify when and the place the incident occurred.
