Michigan To Receive Nearly $800 Million In Opioid Settlement

(CBS Detroit) — The state of Michigan is anticipated to obtain practically $800 million of a $26 billion opioid settlement with the nation’s three pharmaceutical distributors.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel stated the settlement will equip the communities throughout Michigan with sources to higher deal with the opioid disaster and to help abatement efforts.

The settlement was with distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – and opioid producer, Johnson & Johnson. The nationwide settlement marked the end result of three years of negotiations to resolve greater than 4,000 claims of state and native governments throughout the nation.

Fifty-two states and territories signed on to the settlement in addition to 1000’s of native governments throughout the nation, officers stated in February.

“I took legal action once I took office to try to recoup money for the devastating impact that the opioid epidemic has had on the communities across our state,” Nessel stated.

“I know that no amount of money will make whole the thousands of Michigan families impacted by opioids, but this is an important victory in a hard-fought battle.”

Officials stated funds will probably be launched to a nationwide administrator on April 2. Money will then be going to state and native governments within the second and third quarters of 2022.