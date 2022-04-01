Michigan Volunteers “Treat” Customers with Cookies for a Cause

Katie VanHamme takes cookies out of the oven.

There’s a “sweet” enterprise booming in Detroit nowadays.

Bakers churn out batter for cookies, muffins, and numerous different pastries. Receptionists fill out order varieties and schedule supply shipments. Marketers unfold the phrase in regards to the enterprise and promote scrumptious items.

Oh, and it’s all staffed by volunteers with intellectual disabilities.

Indeed, the Mi Cookie Project, a non-profit business bakery headquartered in Melvindale, Michigan, strives to show to metropolitan Detroit that folks with mental disabilities should not ready solely work, but additionally be the cornerstone of a enterprise.

Maggie Gibson, the Chief Operating Officer of Mi Cookie Project, started the enterprise in 2016 with enthusiastic encouragement from the Special Olympics Michigan group.

“I’ve been involved with Special Olympics in some capacity since 1976, and when we started the Mi Cookie Project, all of my initial support came from my connections at Special Olympics,” Maggie stated. “Athletes, parents and coaches all wanted to see this business become a reality.”

Jimmy Hamrick blends collectively batter within the Mi Cookie Project kitchen.

All however two of the Mi Cookie Project’s staffers are Special Olympics Michigan athletes, together with Katie VanHamme and Jimmy Hamrick.

Katie has been concerned with Special Olympics for 18 years and performs a plethora of sports activities, together with basketball, softball and swimming.

However, it was an curiosity in soccer which sparked the connection between her and the Mi Cookie Project.

“One day I was at soccer practice, and Maggie happened to be there and asked if I wanted to get involved in the Mi Cookie Project,” Katie stated. “The word ‘no’ is not in my vocabulary, and so I started the following week.”

Jimmy Hamrick is in his eleventh 12 months of involvement with Special Olympics the place, like Katie, he performs a large number of sports activities, together with ground hockey, bowling and kayaking.

He started volunteering on the Mi Cookie Project after constructing a relationship with Maggie at Special Olympics occasions. Though he holds a full-time job at an area grocery retailer, he works along with his supervisor dedicate at some point to volunteering on the bakery.

“Competing in Special Olympics is a fun time and has brought be new friendships,” Jimmy stated. “And here at Mi Cookie Project, I’ve been able to meet even more people and make new friends.”

Jimmy Hamrick, Maggie Gibson and Kate VanHamme smile with their fresh-baked cookies.

While a lot of the Mi Cookie Project’s orders come from Michigan, they’ve shipped numerous items everywhere in the world, significantly to deployed navy servicemen and ladies.

“Paying it forward is what we strive to do at Mi Cookie Project,” Maggie stated. “Our staff here volunteers in other areas of the community as we work together to build a better world for everyone.”

Later this summer time, over 20 nations will ship delegations to Detroit for the Unified Cup, and the Mi Cookie Project has already gotten concerned.

Last month, they welcomed Special Olympics staffers at a sequence of Unified Cup-related conferences held in Detroit by sharing their story and offering some treats.

“It was great to meet new people and talk about cookies and Special Olympics,” Jimmy stated.

Whether they’re on the Special Olympics taking part in subject or within the bakery, volunteers like Katie and Jimmy proceed to achieve new heights and serve their communities. And regardless of the challenges they face every day, it’s all in regards to the course of towards success.

“In order to help with my mentality, I repeat to myself part of the Special Olympics Athletes’ Oath: ‘Let me be brave in the attempt,’” Katie stated.

To be taught extra in regards to the Mi Cookie Project, head to their Facebook page or give them a name at (734) 770-2223.