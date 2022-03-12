Michigan’s Average Gas Price Reaches State Record

(CBS Detroit) — Gas costs are persevering with to rise throughout the nation and in Michigan.

The state average is now at $4.25 as of Friday, which was the very best recorded common worth set in May 2011. However, AAA officers say the report broke Thursday when gasoline costs reached $4.26.

READ MORE: Detroit St. Patrick’s Day Parade Returns This Weekend

In Metro Detroit, Oakland County is seeing the very best common worth at $4.29 a gallon, whereas Lapeer County is seeing the most cost effective at $.23 a gallon.

READ MORE: Wayne County Investing $90 Million To Improve Roads, Bridges

Macomb County sits at a mean of $4.27.

“Rising crude oil prices sent Michigan pump prices soaring to the highest prices since June of 2013,” stated Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group, stated on Monday. “Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.”

MORE NEWS: Will Mayor Duggan’s Detroit Promise Program Sway Families To Buy Homes In The City?

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.