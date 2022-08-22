Mick Schumacher to make a move to Alpine F1 team in 2023? | Sport

Mick Schumacher could also be inching in the direction of a plum Alpine race cockpit for 2023.

The younger German is rumoured to be struggling to take care of the arrogance of the Haas workforce and Ferrari’s Formula 1 driver improvement ‘academy’.

His uncle Ralf Schumacher, nonetheless, thinks 23-year-old Mick is “a candidate” to interchange Fernando Alonso at Alpine, with the Renault-owned workforce’s most well-liked driver Oscar Piastri possible heading to McLaren.

“It turns out now that Laurent Rossi, the CEO of Alpine who has been mucking up a lot of stories over the past couple of years, has followed Mick Schumacher on social media,” mentioned Alexey Popov, the Russian F1 commentator for Match TV.

“Now everyone is saying, ‘Maybe they won’t take Ricciardo after all. Mick, as we hear, is leaving the Ferrari academy and has problems at Haas. Even though he started to go better in the last races, the relationship has apparently been ruined,” Popov insisted.

“In short, Ocon is now the lead driver, and Mick is young but has gained enough experience for his third season. So there is a lot of talk about him. Is it very likely? I don’t know, to be honest.”