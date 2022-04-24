Mickleham quarantine capacity doubles just as isolation rules end for unvaccinated travellers
The federal and state governments have had discussions about utilizing Mickleham to deal with Ukrainian refugees, however nothing formal has been proposed at this stage.
COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria mentioned it was working via what this week’s adjustments meant for the Mickleham centre’s 550 workers.
The centre works on a “flexible work model”, which suggests staffing numbers may be scaled up or down primarily based on future operational necessities.
“CQV has always been designed to respond appropriately and proportionately to whatever COVID has thrown our way,” a spokesperson mentioned.
“We are clearly now in a different phase of this pandemic, but we still need to remain alert to the number of cases circulating in the community and what the winter months may bring.
“The hub remains a critical investment for Victoria’s future preparedness and was purposefully designed to be put to good use beyond the pandemic.”
The price of the ability was initially $200 million, nonetheless the federal authorities now expects the ultimate price ticket to be $580 million.
The proposal for a purpose-built quarantine hub was introduced by Premier Daniel Andrews in the course of a snap five-day lockdown brought on by a leak in lodge quarantine in February final 12 months.
In April 2021, the state authorities launched its enterprise case which recognized Mickleham as its most popular location. Construction started in August and was completed in February, simply as Australia was reopening borders and dropping quarantine necessities.
A state authorities spokesperson mentioned the ability could possibly be scaled all the way down to align with adjustments to well being instructions.
“The past two years have clearly shown us the importance of being prepared for whatever the future holds and this Commonwealth facility remains as ever an important investment in keeping our state safe,” the spokesperson mentioned.
