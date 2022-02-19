Mickleham quarantine facility to open next week

Victoria’s COVID-19 hospitalisation numbers proceed to fall, with 365 individuals in care as of Saturday, down from 379 on Friday. There are 55 virus circumstances in intensive care within the state, and 13 on a ventilator. Another 18,347 PCR checks had been processed from state-run testing hubs on Friday, whereas 9371 individuals rolled up their sleeves to obtain a COVID-19 jab at a state-run vaccine hub. The proportion of Victoria’s inhabitants that has acquired three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine stands at 54 per cent.

Restrictions eased at 6pm on Friday, permitting hospitality and leisure venues to reopen their indoor dance flooring and dispose of density quotients. Visitors to retailers, colleges, and workplaces now not need to scan a QR code to examine in below the brand new guidelines, though they need to maintain doing so to prove their vaccination status at eating places, pubs, golf equipment, bars and leisure venues. The indoor masks mandate stays in place, with the Andrews authorities flagging it is likely to drop off as quickly as subsequent week. Health Minister Martin Foley stated there could be some exceptions to the rule lifting. “We’ll continue to consult, as I have been, with our public health officials, with our hospital sectors, public and private, with businesses, and a range of other stakeholders,” he stated on Thursday. “I am confident that you will see us here again next [Friday], confirming the arrangements around masks.”