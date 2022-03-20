‘Microsoft limiting the choice of consumers’, says complaint in Europe

Microsoft is “undermining fair competition and limiting the choice of consumers” within the computing cloud providers market, mentioned one of many three, French firm OVHcloud, in a press release to AFP.

Three corporations have lodged a grievance with the European Commission in opposition to Microsoft, accusing the US expertise large of anti-competitive practices in its cloud providers, sources informed AFP Saturday, confirming media reviews.

The corporations complain that underneath sure clauses in Microsoft’s licensing contracts for Office 365 providers, tariffs are greater when the software program isn’t run on Azure cloud infrastructure, which is owned by the US group.

They additionally say the person expertise is worse and that there are incompatibilities with sure different Microsoft merchandise when not operating on Azure.

In a press release to AFP, Microsoft mentioned “European cloud service providers have built successful business models on Microsoft software and services” and had many choices on find out how to use that software program.

“We continually evaluate how best to support all of our partners and make Microsoft software available to all customers in all environments, including those with other cloud service providers,” it continued.

The grievance, first reported this week by the Wall Street Journal, was lodged final summer time with the EU Commission’s competitors authority.

Microsoft can be the topic of an earlier 2021 grievance to the European Commission by a unique set of corporations led by the German Nextcloud.

It denounced the “ever-stronger integration” of Microsoft’s cloud providers, which it mentioned difficult the event of competing presents.

Microsoft has already been closely fined a number of instances by Brussels for anti-competitive practices relating to its Internet Explorer browser, Windows working system and software program licensing guidelines.