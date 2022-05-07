Microsoft May Launch Xbox TV Streaming Device in Next 12 Months

Microsoft could launch an Xbox streaming gadget within the subsequent 12 months, as per a report. The streaming gadget is alleged to allow customers to entry films, TV providers together with a library of video games by means of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The report additionally says that Microsoft can be working with Samsung to develop an Xbox game-streaming app for the South Korean firm’s televisions. The information comes a number of days after Microsoft introduced that Xbox Cloud Gaming customers will now have the ability to play Fortnite free of charge on Android, iOS, and Windows units.

Citing individuals accustomed to the matter, VentureBeat (GamesBeat) reported that the gadget will seemingly appear like an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Roku-like puck. As far its performance is worried, the gadget will permit customers to entry films and TV providers — like we do with Amazon Fire TV Stick, for instance — together with their library of video games by means of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Furthermore, Microsoft is alleged to be working with Samsung to develop an app that’ll in all probability let Samsung sensible TV customers give the identical entry because the Xbox streaming gadget. Both this stuff are mentioned to debut throughout the subsequent 12 months.

The transfer is seen as a solution to convey extra customers into the Xbox ecosystem. It is to be famous that Xbox consoles additionally permit customers to obtain apps resembling Netflix, Amazon Prime, amongst others and permit streaming. Microsoft is working onerous to draw extra informal players.

Recently, the corporate, together with Epic Games, announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming customers will now have the ability to play Fortnite free of charge on Android, iOS, and Windows units. The transfer can even permit customers, together with PC players, to stream Fortnite on web browsers on their units similar to Netflix, regardless of the {hardware} specs.