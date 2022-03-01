Microsoft To Remove Russian-Linked News Apps, Media Ads From Its Platform

The firm stated it will not show any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content material.

Washington:

Microsoft Corp stated on Monday it will take away Russian state-owned media outlet RT’s cell apps from the Windows App retailer and ban commercials on Russian state-sponsored media, as world tech corporations reply to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The firm stated it will not show any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content material, de-rank their search outcomes on Bing and never place any advertisements from its advert community on these websites.

Western tech corporations, together with Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, have positioned restrictions on Russia’s state-controlled media retailers in Ukraine and world wide.

Google has banned downloads of RT’s cell app on Ukrainian territory after barring Russia’s state-owned media outlet RT and different channels from receiving cash for advertisements on their web sites, apps and YouTube movies.

Facebook is barring Russian state media from working advertisements or monetizing on its platform wherever on the planet.

“(We) will make ongoing adjustments to strengthen our detection and disruption mechanisms to avoid the spread of disinformation and promote instead independent and trusted content,” Microsoft stated in a weblog.

A rising listing of corporations are additionally trying to exit Russia as sanctions from Western international locations tighten.

