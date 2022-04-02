Microsoft’s Cloud Business Targeted by EU Antitrust Regulators

EU antitrust regulators are quizzing Microsoft’s rivals and prospects about its cloud enterprise and licensing offers, a questionnaire seen by Reuters confirmed, in a transfer that might result in a proper investigation and renewed scrutiny of the US software program firm.

The European Commission has fined Microsoft a complete EUR 1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 13431.2700 crore) within the earlier decade for breaching EU antitrust guidelines and for not complying with its order to halt anti-competitive practices.

The firm discovered itself on the EU competitors enforcer’s radar once more after German software program supplier SubsequentCloud, France’s OVHcloud and two different firms filed complaints about Microsoft’s cloud practices.

“The Commission has information that Microsoft may be using its potentially dominant position in certain software markets to foreclose competition regarding certain cloud computing services,” the questionnaire mentioned.

Regulators requested if the phrases in Microsoft’s licensing offers with cloud service suppliers permit rivals to compete successfully.

They additionally need to know if firms wanted Microsoft’s working programs and productiveness purposes to enrich their very own cloud infrastructure providing with a view to compete successfully.

Companies additionally have been requested in regards to the variations in license charges and industrial phrases between the licensing offers with cloud service suppliers and one other programme wherein they package deal and not directly resell Microsoft’s cloud providers along with their very own.

Another focus was potential technical limitations on cloud storage providers accessible on firms’ cloud infrastructure.

“We’re continuously evaluating how we can best support partners and make Microsoft software available to customers across all environments, including those of other cloud providers,” Microsoft mentioned in an emailed assertion.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager earlier this week mentioned she has no issues but about cloud computing and cited the competitors from Europe’s Gaia-X initiative.

