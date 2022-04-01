Mid-air collision of S. Korean air force trainer planes kills three: Reports

Two coach plane of South Korea’s air pressure collided in mid-air on Friday, authorities stated, with media placing the casualties at three pilots killed and one other injured within the uncommon accident.

The crash befell close to the KT-1 aircrafts’ base within the southeastern metropolis of Sacheon at about 1:35 p.m.(0435 GMT), the air pressure stated in an announcement, including that it was checking for any deaths.

Citing fireplace officers, the Yonhap information company stated three pilots have been killed and one other critically injured.

More than 30 firefighters and rescuers have begun a search on the crash web site, it added.