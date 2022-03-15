Middle Eastern investors to buy Russian stake in STRABAG￼

MKAO Rasperia Trading plans to divest its stake in Austrian development big STRABAG, and to cease its funding actions in Europe. Rasperia has already held negotiations on promoting its stake in STRABAG with a pool of buyers from the Middle East, in response to folks accustomed to the scenario. It continues to be unclear who the brand new shareholders will likely be, however the deal could possibly be closed as early as this week.

The Russian firm’s representatives will step down from STRABAG’s Supervisory Board as soon as the transaction is accomplished. According to public data Rasperia at the moment holds a 27.8% stake in STRABAG.

STRABAG is one in all Europe’s largest development firms. The firm entered the Russian market in 1991 and had thought-about Russia as one in all its core strategic development markets. Following Rasperia’s divestiture STRABAG can even stop its operations in Russia.

Source: https://lenta.ru/news/2022/03/15/strabag/

