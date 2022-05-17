Middle order a worry for Super Giants with playoffs so near yet so far
From Nos. 3 to six, Super Giants’ batters have averaged 21.88, which is the worst of any group this season. They have tried to make use of the pliability provided by their plethora of allrounders to maximise match-ups, making an attempt as many as 9 batters – together with Ok Gowtham, Jason Holder and Karan Sharma – at Nos. 3 and 4 alone. But it hasn’t all the time labored, and the center order has become an space of weak point.
Super Giants will undergo in the event that they win Wednesday’s sport on the DY Patil Stadium. A win for Knight Riders, nevertheless, will add appreciable spice to the ultimate set of league-stage contests.
Kolkata Knight Riders: 1 B Indrajith, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Sam Billings (wk), 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 KL Rahul (capt), 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Ayush Badoni, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Avesh Khan, 9 Mohsin Khan, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Dushmantha Chameera