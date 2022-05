Middle order a worry for Super Giants with playoffs so near yet so far

Kolkata Knight Riders and their opening partnership do not actually see eye to eye. They’ve already used five combinations this season, and at last managed to get their first 50-plus opening stand by way of Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane two games ago . But with Rahane dominated out of the competitors, they are going to be compelled to tweak their opening pairing but once more.

Lucknow Super Giants had their opening mixture just about selected the day of the public sale. Their common of 36.13 for the primary wicket is the second-best in IPL 2022. But their batting issues begin after the pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul is separated.

From Nos. 3 to six, Super Giants’ batters have averaged 21.88, which is the worst of any group this season. They have tried to make use of the pliability provided by their plethora of allrounders to maximise match-ups, making an attempt as many as 9 batters – together with Ok Gowtham, Jason Holder and Karan Sharma – at Nos. 3 and 4 alone. But it hasn’t all the time labored, and the center order has become an space of weak point.