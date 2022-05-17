Middle order a worry for Super Giants with playoffs so near yet so far

From Nos. 3 to six, Super Giants’ batters have averaged 21.88, which is the worst of any group this season. They have tried to make use of the pliability provided by their plethora of allrounders to maximise match-ups, making an attempt as many as 9 batters – together with Ok Gowtham, Jason Holder and Karan Sharma – at Nos. 3 and 4 alone. But it hasn’t all the time labored, and the center order has become an space of weak point.