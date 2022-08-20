Middleboro returns to diamond at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The stakes are excessive as Middleboro’s Little League crew takes the sector once more on Saturday.

The locals shall be on the diamond for his or her second recreation of the Little League World Series in Williamsport.

Middleboro will tackle the crew from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m.. If they lose, the Massachusetts champions shall be eradicated.

The winner of Saturday’s recreation will play once more on Sunday.

Middleboro opened its time in Williamsport with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee on Wednesday.