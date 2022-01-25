Middlesex chairman criticised after claiming football ‘is more attractive’ to Black people

The chairman of Middlesex County Cricket Club has been accused of reinforcing racial stereotypes, after telling MPs at a Parliamentary listening to in Westminster that the membership’s lack of variety is partly attributable to Black individuals preferring soccer, and Asians placing extra deal with schooling.

Addressing the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport choose committee, Mike O’Farrell attracted widespread condemnation for his try to defend Middlesex’s poor file in bringing ethnic minority gamers by means of to its senior ranks – together with from Azeem Rafiq , whose allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire had triggered the parliamentary inquest, and who said that O’Farrell’s remarks had been additional proof of the game’s “endemic problem”.

“The football and rugby world becomes much more attractive to the Afro-Caribbean community,” O’Farrell stated, in a bid to elucidate why – regardless of claiming that 57 % of Middlesex’s youth-team members come from numerous backgrounds – the present first-team squad has simply two British Asian representatives out of 25, and no Black gamers.

Despite sturdy variety at age-group stage, Middlesex has a poor file in bringing Black and Asian gamers by means of to the senior squad Getty Images

“And in terms of the South Asian community, there is a moment where we’re finding that they do not want necessarily to commit the same time that is necessary to go the next step because they prefer, not always saying they do it, they sometimes prefer to go into other educational fields,” O’Farrell added. “Then cricket becomes secondary, and part of that is because it’s a rather more time-consuming sport than some others.”

Responding on Twitter, Rafiq wrote: “Painful listen and just shows how far removed from reality these people are. This has just confirmed what an endemic problem the game has. I actually can’t believe what I am listening to.”

Ebony Rainford-Brent , the previous England player-turned-commentator – who based the ACE (African Caribbean Engagement) Programme in 2020 to assist reinvigorate cricket within the Black British neighborhood – was equally crucial of O’Farrell’s feedback.

“Honestly these outdated views in the game are exactly why we are in this position,” Rainford-Brent wrote. “Unfortunately the decision-makers hold onto these myths. ‘The Black community only like football, and Asian community only interested in education’ Seriously the game deserves better.”

The remarks got here on the identical day that the ECB introduced a partnership with Kick It Out, soccer’s anti-discrimination organisation, alongside a full evaluation of dressing-room tradition in all males’s and ladies’s skilled groups, at each home and worldwide stage. This shall be led by Clare Connor , the ECB’s director of ladies’s cricket, with a report due in September.

O’Farrell later issued an apology for his feedback, insisting that the “misunderstanding” was right down to a “lack of clarity and context in the answers I provided”.

“For the purposes of clarification, I was aiming to make the point that as a game, cricket has failed a generation of young cricketers, in systematically failing to provide them with the same opportunities that other sports and sectors so successfully provide,” O’Farrell stated.

“Cricket has to take responsibility for these failings and must learn that until we make the game an attractive proposition for youngsters of all backgrounds to continue through the pathway into the professional game, much like other sports and sectors are doing, the game won’t make the progress it needs to.”

A dedication to “remove barriers in talent pathways”, equivalent to people who appear to exist at Middlesex, was one of many 5 key factors within the ECB Action Plan that emerged within the wake of their final look earlier than the DCMS committee in November.

Quite a few elements have contributed to the shortage of minority illustration within the skilled sport, together with a bent amongst youth-team coaches in the direction of conformity; a scarcity of suggestions to gifted children from marginalised backgrounds, and the prohibitive value of kit – together with bats and helmets – that impedes the sport’s attain in poorer communities.

Addressing such points in November, Tom Harrison, the ECB chief govt, stated: “That decision-making point between talented youngsters and becoming professionals around the country is a worrying statistic for us. There may be structural and cultural barriers in place that we need to remove. We just need to accelerate the work that’s going on here, but I don’t think we have all the answers yet.”