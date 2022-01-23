Middleton takes charge for Bucks in NBA

Khris Middleton stepped up in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence with 34 factors because the Milwaukee Bucks brushed apart the Sacramento Kings 133-127 within the NBA.

Antetokounmpo missed the sport for the reigning champions with a knee damage however Middleton picked up the slack with 34 factors together with 5 triples together with six rebounds and 5 assists.

“We just need to be able to win different type of ballgames,” Middleton mentioned.

“Every game is not going to be perfect; every game is not going to be pretty.

“To get defensive stops, to get 50-50 balls like we did (towards the Bulls), it helps.

“When you hit shots like we did tonight, it also helps.”

Jrue Holiday additionally contributed strongly with 26 factors, 5 rebounds and 4 assists because the Bucks responded after a sluggish begin with a 71-point second half.

Tyrese Haliburton was the Kings’ greatest with 24 factors together with 5 three-pointers and 12 assists.

Milwaukee’s seventeenth street win improves their report to 30-19, sitting fourth within the congested Eastern Conference standings.

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered their fifth straight loss, taking place 94-87 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers, who’re fifth within the east, had been led by Darius Garland with 23 factors and 11 assists together with Evan Mobley who had 15 factors and 17 rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 factors for OKC.

Chris Paul produced a masterclass with 18 factors and 16 assists because the Phoenix Suns flexed their muscle with a 113-103 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers had crushed the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on their street journey however the Suns had been too sizzling to deal with, even with Devin Booker solely managing 11 factors, taking pictures five-of-23 from the sphere.

– with AP