Midland County Dams Receiving $200 Million After Catastrophic 2020 Floods

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Nearly two years after 1000’s of individuals had been evacuated from their houses when two dams in Midland County failed, state officers say $200 million is on its technique to rebuild the buildings.

The funding comes from the almost $5 billion Building Michigan Together Plan that was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer late last month. The plan consists of the $200 million for Midland and Gladwin counties and one other $40 million to “address the repair, renovation, or elimination of dams statewide.”

Officials say they’re designing a brand new dam with a 75-year life span.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who visited Sanford on Monday, said in a tweet that the cash will assist the Four Lakes Task Force rebuild.

Sanford was one of many areas hit the toughest by the 2020 floods.

