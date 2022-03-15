Midland Tea Lounge Hosts Fundraiser In Support Of Ukraine

(CBS Detroit) — A tea lounge in Midland hosted a fundraiser over the weekend, promoting donuts adorning the Ukrainian flag to boost cash.

Money raised on the Donuts for Ukraine occasion, hosted by Grove Tea Lounge, goes to refugees affected by the disaster.

READ MORE: Community Fridge Offers Free Food To Islandview Residents

According to a post on Facebook from the lounge, donuts have been bought a greenback extra, with the additional greenback supporting nonprofit Heritage Ukraine.

READ MORE: Closed Courtroom Spoils Verdict In Flint Murder Trial

The lounge raised greater than $900 by means of its occasion.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Michigan Doctor Raising Awareness About Healthcare Burnout, Physician Suicide