Mignon du Preez left out of CSA women’s central contracts list





The area they left behind had been stuffed up by the top-order batter Tazmin Brits and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba . Pholetsi Moseki, CSA’s chief govt officer, heaped reward on the 2 newcomers for his or her “dedication and work on and off the field” over the past 12 months.

“After a remarkable year for the Momentum Proteas that saw the team climb to and maintain second spot in the ODI world rankings, it is with immense pleasure to announce next season’s squad of contracted players as they embark on their next challenge in world cricket.

“Just just like the earlier 12 months, the following yr brings forth a hugely-anticipated calendar of worldwide cricket for the Proteas Women and we strongly imagine within the set-up in place on the prime of our girls’s sport to proceed breaking boundaries and make their mark within the sport,” he said.

“On behalf of CSA, congratulations to Tazmin Brits and Nonkululeko Mlaba on their newly-awarded contracts. Their dedication and work on and off the sector has not gone unnoticed and these contracts are a reward for his or her contributions.

The upcoming season will start with South Africa Women touring Ireland for 3 T20Is and three ODIs from June 3 earlier than a multi-format tour of England between June 25 and July 27. Then there are the Commonwealth Games T20s in August adopted by the T20 World Cup in February 2023, with South Africa internet hosting the worldwide occasion for the primary time. CSA will play host to the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup subsequent yr too.

Women’s contracts: Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon, Dané van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt.





