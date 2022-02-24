Migrant deaths on sea routes from North Africa to Europe up 155 pct: UN

More than 1,160 migrants died at sea making an attempt to achieve Europe from North Africa within the first half of 2021, up 155 p.c year-on-year, the UN’s migration company mentioned Thursday.

The most dangerous passage was throughout the central Mediterranean, the place 769 deaths have been recorded, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) mentioned in a report drawing on knowledge from its “Missing Migrants Project.”

The central Mediterranean route, working from Tunisia and Libya to Italy and Malta, has claimed greater than 18,000 migrant lives since 2014, in accordance with IOM.

The Western Africa-Atlantic crossing to Spain’s Canary Islands was the second most dangerous in the course of the first half of final yr, with 250 fatalities, it mentioned.

The recorded migrant loss of life toll throughout these two routes within the first half of 2020 was 450.

“Mobility restrictions” pushed by coverage responses to the COVID-19 pandemic “exacerbated the challenges facing migrant populations, forcing them to undertake perilous crossings,” IOM famous in its report.

The surge in deaths got here alongside proof of each elevated arrivals in no less than one key vacation spot and rising interceptions.

More than 30,000 migrants have been intercepted off North Africa within the first half of final yr, up from 23,000 in the identical interval of 2020, amid elevated maritime operations by each Libya and Tunisia, IOM mentioned.

Arrivals in Italy rose 67 p.c between the primary and second quarters of 2021, culminating in month-to-month arrivals reaching nearly 6,000 in each May and June, it mentioned.

