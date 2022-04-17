Migrant found dead after shooting at Greece-Turkey border: Police

A girl migrant has been discovered lifeless after taking pictures erupted as she and others tried to cross into Greece from Turkey by boat, Greek police advised AFP on Sunday.

The incident occurred late on Saturday on the Evros River, some 70 kilometers (40 miles) northeast of the Greek metropolis of Alexandroupolis, police mentioned.

The girl was believed to have been aboard a ship carrying migrants that ignored warnings from the Greek aspect to show round.

“Last night a group of 10 people were found trying to cross into Greek territory by boat from the area of Soufli,” a police spokesman within the area of Eastern Macedonia-Thrace advised AFP.

“The Greek police signaled for them to stop but they did not obey. Shots were heard from the Turkish side. Greek border guards fired into the air to protect themselves,” the spokesman mentioned.

“Greek border guards found four migrant men swimming ashore and a woman floating in the water who appeared to have been shot in the back around chest level,” mentioned the spokesman.

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

There was no instant touch upon the incident from the Turkish aspect.

The state-run Ert tv channel reported that the girl was from Africa and her wound indicated that she was shot with a gun not usually utilized by the Greek border police, suggesting that she might have been shot by her smuggler.

Those rescued, with a toddler amongst them, advised the authorities, in accordance with a press release from the Greek police on Sunday, that they’d paid 2,000 euros ($2,160) every to smugglers in Istanbul with the intention to carry them to Athens.

Greece is commonly the nation of alternative for migrants fleeing battle and poverty in Africa and the Middle East to attempt to attain a greater life within the European Union.

After massive numbers of migrants tried to cross the Evros River from Turkey in March 2020, Greece bolstered border patrols and put in cameras, radar and a 40-kilometre (25-mile) metal fence over 5 meters (16 toes) excessive within the space the place taking pictures incidents usually are not unusual.

