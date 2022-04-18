Migrant found shot dead near Turkish border, say Greek police

Greek police say {that a} feminine migrant has been killed by gunfire whereas making an attempt to cross the border from Turkey.

The lady died as a gaggle of migrants tried to cross the Evros River on Saturday evening, police mentioned in a press release.

Officers had been patrolling the world close to the river — also referred to as the Meric — once they reportedly noticed quite a few migrants on the Turkish facet.

Greek police mentioned eleven individuals had been discovered on board an inflatable dinghy, and officers directed flashlights on the boat and ordered them to “go back”.

In response, a “barrage” of photographs allegedly erupted from the Turkish facet, whereas Greek officers fell to the bottom and fired warning photographs.

It was not instantly clear who fired the shot that killed the feminine migrant, and a Greek post-mortem confirmed that the sufferer was shot within the again with a small-calibre weapon.

An investigation has been opened into the incident.

Four migrants had been in a position to attain the Greek shore whereas a fifth physique was recovered from the water, Greek police mentioned.

The group had allegedly paid €2,000 every to smugglers in Istanbul to take them to Athens, in line with the statement.

A lot of migrants have tried to cross the Evros River — which narrows to about 60 to 70 metres — to enter the European Union.

In February, nineteen migrants were found frozen to death at the Greece-Turkey border close to İpsala.