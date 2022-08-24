Migration is not the answer to skills shortage, but training is

Ministries saga confirms why individuals don’t like politicians Thank goodness for Anne Twomey’s voice of purpose (“‘Radical’ ex-PM’s poisonous legacy”, August 24). She reveals that Scott Morrison’s actions solely add to the “legacy” of an incremental unhinging of the Westminster system of accountable authorities, particularly through the pandemic. It was a step on the street to “rule by decree” within the midst of unparalleled choices such because the suspension of parliament, coverage being decided by a hand-picked COVID fee, and the silencing of a reputable opposition. No surprise the general public misplaced belief in authorities. Vanessa Tennent, Oatley At the center of Twomey’s article there lies an vital query. The Australian Constitution makes clear that the Queen – by way of the company of the governor-general – is an integral a part of that authorities. Thus, belief within the operations of Yarralumla (which was additionally related in 1975) have to be a part of her case. The essential level is that whereas the G-G just isn’t a wholly free agent – he can not act on his personal initiative –neither is he merely a passive prime ministerial cypher. At current, in selecting to not formally report his supernumerary commissions to Morrison, that’s exactly how he appears to be like. He seems to have been amazingly incurious and, in being so, he has absolutely compromised his workplace. His place, subsequently, appears untenable. John Carmody, Roseville The PM is to research Morrison’s secret ministries (“Morrison stops short of agreeing to inquiry”, August 24). This is undoubtedly a political ploy to place stress on Peter Dutton and the Liberal Party energy brokers and to eliminate Morrison from the seat of Cook. However, because the solicitor-general has acknowledged, the key downside has been the loopholes within the Constitution, permitting a couple of minister in every portfolio. The PM needs to be concentrating on fixing the Constitution as a substitute of conducting political witch-hunts. PM, look to the long run, not the previous – there’s a lot work to be accomplished. Brett Osborn, Mornington (Vic) Morrison’s conditional supply to help in any real inquiry about secretive transfers of ministerial energy is contemptuous. A person studied, noticed and outed by each a part of the media and public administration makes a proposal to help – if the method is deemed real in his view. Give me a break. David Gunter, Sydney

If it was discovered Morrison had not acted illegally, why is Anthony Albanese going to a lot hassle to haul him earlier than an inquiry? Has he nothing higher to do as PM? Pastor de Lasala, Seaforth The recommendation discovered Morrison’s taking of a number of portfolios was authorized and the then-PM acted out of an abundance of warning. He needs to be given the advantage of the doubt, and his function as PM revered for the work he did put in, not be torn to shreds. Elizabeth Vickers, Maroubra NSW wants colleges and hospitals greater than stadiums I’ll give the brand new stadium 20 years earlier than a grinning state Liberal premier publicizes that it’s outdated and unsafe and desires demolishing and rebuilding, waving a no-tender in-confidence signed contract (“Inside the new $830 million Sydney football stadium”, August 24). What a win for our nice state of NSW. Meanwhile, children will nonetheless be taught in demountable schoolrooms and hospital sufferers will queue on stretchers in emergency departments. Patrick McGrath, Potts Point Given the constructing trade’s issues in constructing high quality infrastructure, with an excellent instance being that the Sydney Football Stadium solely lasted 34 years, maybe the state authorities ought to bulldoze and rebuild the Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge. Tim Schroder, Gordon

Dirty fingers A sixth lesson we should always be taught is that belief shouldn’t be betrayed (“Six months after Putin’s invasion, what has this war taught the West”, August 24). The West gave assurances to Russia that NATO wouldn’t make the most of its weak spot when it dissolved the Soviet Union by increasing eastwards. It lied. We must remind warmongers that the West must have “clean hands” in its worldwide dealings. Brenton White, Mosman Trickle-down fable The “world’s most valuable company,” Apple, cuts employees’ pay and will increase their hours with out paying extra time (“Apple accused of ‘bad faith’ in trying to rush pay deal,” August 24). So a lot for trickle-down economics. Kerrie Wehbe, Blacktown

Membership lure Analysts reported the expansion in Kogan First memberships are up 210 per cent, which made me surprise if I used to be as soon as a member (“Kogan ready to learn from COVID errors”, August 24). I definitely unwittingly had “membership fees” charged to my bank card. It was not possible to clear this matter up with Kogan – unreachable on account of lack of contact particulars. Finally, my financial institution intervened and a refund was issued. No apology. As I used to be unaware I’d develop into a member right here’s a warning: “Be careful”. Wendy Crew, Lane Cove North Murdoch affect It’s lengthy overdue that Murdoch’s affect over politics was held to account (“I didn’t start this”, August 24). Public curiosity journalism and the general public good ought to hopefully win. Let the battle start. Anne Matheson, Gordon

Surgical method While it’s tempting to tar all beauty surgeons with the identical brush, maybe it could be an concept to weed out the exploitative ones reasonably than throw the child out with the bathtub water (Letters, August 24). I’m under no circumstances defending unscrupulous operators. Perhaps a short beauty surgical procedure course run by correctly skilled beauty surgeons may very well be a prerequisite. The actuality is that almost all surgical procedure is mechanical and repetitive, not too troublesome to be taught. In Australia, GPs get the title bachelor of surgical procedure too. Ashley Berry, Oatley Scrap the scrum I see that rugby union is engaged in a dialogue about the opportunity of introducing a 60-second shot clock for scrums (“Wallabies hold injury fears about scrum clock”, August 24). As somebody who watches rugby however from the attitude of getting been introduced up on one other code, I ask why rugby bothers with scrums any extra? After all, for a while the scrums have now not been a contest for the ball because the scrum half locations it behind the toes of his personal hooker. In different phrases “into the second row”. My query just isn’t rhetorical. John Lees, Castlecrag

Lying with statistics Congratulations for declaring the plain however unappreciated undeniable fact that we’re in the primary statistical illiterates, notably those that preach to us about, and those that fall for, the claimed good/dangerous results primarily based on sketchy outcomes (“Poor maths skills added to fake news in pandemic”, August 23). Populist demagogues equivalent to Trump can use statistics to conjure up no matter conclusion they need. What does it matter if a threat is doubled if the chance was one in a billion to start with? What about the truth that half of the Australian inhabitants is under common intelligence? What is the prospect of a coin coming down heads if the final 5 throws have been tails? If all else fails use logarithmic graph co-ordinates to recommend a small impact, or raise the baseline to advertise a dramatic impact. Elementary statistics needs to be a part of the curriculum of all college college students. Charles Pope, Morpeth Girl energy As the product of a 1400-strong all-girls colleges within the Sixties, I’ll threat sounding sexist after I say that I hope my alma mater retains its girls-only standing (Letters, August 24). Our one male trainer again then was a retired minister of faith, a passionate geologist who was inspirational however who held no extra authority than different academics, who outnumbered him by no less than 100 to 1. It was the ladies educating and guiding us who gave us sturdy feminine function fashions, subtly moulding us into the feminists many people grew to become. The headmistress performed day by day companies within the 600-seat chapel, and the varsity operated as a female-directed group. We had been genuinely bewildered once we came upon that within the outdoors world males thought-about themselves intellectually superior to ladies – in truth, we felt sorry for the noisy, gangly, spotty boys who shared our bus and prepare rides to and from college. We entered our post-school lives with confidence in our talents and a really liberal schooling unhampered by the distractions of getting to share our days with hormone-fuelled boys. Randi Svensen, Wyong

Disappointed on arrival My first new automotive in 1965 was a Morris 1100 with quantity plate DOA (Letters, August 24). Apparently, many individuals refused the plates and had them modified. I used to be upset after I moved to Queensland and needed to give up them. John Hickey Coolangatta (QLD) Name and disgrace For my whole schooling I used to be the one Bryce within the college (Letters, August 24). When in major college I might have killed to be a “Peter” or “John”. By secondary college that was changed with a hatred of being referred to as Bruce. To make issues worse my girlfriend left me and took up with a Bruce. The fame of Bryce Courtney ultimately introduced the popularity the identify deserves. Bryce Templeton, Mudgeeraba (Qld) In my first 12 months of educating, I had 4 Michaels: Mike, Michael, Mick and Mickey. Problem solved. Neil Nicoll, Waverton

The digital view

Voters want wage rises, not migration, as job summit’s top priority

From Avalon1: ″⁣Business at all times desires a budget resolution which retains wages low, reduces dwelling requirements and livability in cities. Governments must cease listening to enterprise vested pursuits and begin listening to the individuals, or extra seats will likely be crammed by independents who will hear. Reduce your earnings, improve your wages, make it enticing for the underemployed, the over 50s and those that have dropped out of the workforce to re-engage.″⁣