Miguel Cabrera is the 1st Venezuelan-born player to get 3,000 hits in MLB history

Detroit Tigers star Miguel “Miggy” Cabrera has batted his method into MLB historical past with 3,000 hits.

Cabrera grew to become the thirty third participant within the league to achieve the mark throughout the first inning in a sport towards the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. After the 39-year-old hit the milestone on his residence turf at Comerica Park, Rockies shortstop José Iglesias ran over to hug his former teammate.

The Tigers hitter is the first Major Leaguer from Venezuela — and solely the seventh participant — within the league’s historical past to seize 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, becoming a member of Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Albert Pujols, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro and Alex Rodriguez.

If his 20-season MLB resume did not reduce it, his newest feat nearly definitely makes him Hall of Fame materials. He’s already a Triple Crown winner, World Series champion, two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star. Of the 33 gamers who’ve hit 3,000, only six haven’t been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, with the slugger one hit away from No. 3,000, Cabrera joked that he would in all probability bunt his subsequent hit — which he has carried out solely as soon as in his MLB profession.

But he was honest about one factor.

Asked about his selection of music to accompany the milestone, he requested to listen to “Alma Llanera,” an unofficial anthem for Venezuela.

“I want people to know where I come from,” he stated.

And so it was: Following Cabrera’s 3,000th hit, the lyrics of “Alma Llanera” (“Soul of the Plains”) were heard, as fireworks launched in celebration and crowds of followers rose in standing ovation.