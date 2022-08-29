Mihalik murder trial: No filming permitted due to safety concerns, judge rules | News24

The three accused on trial for the homicide of outstanding Cape Town advocate, Pete Mihalik within the Western Cape High Court.

The trial of the three males accused of assassinating Pete Mihalik is not going to be filmed as requested by a media home, within the pursuits of security.

eNCA had hoped to movie the trial, however the decide turned down its request, additionally expressing concern over disruptions filming might trigger.

The trial continued with proof from a senior Anti-Gang Unit officer on Monday.

Media home eNCA’s utility to movie the trial of the three males accused of assassinating Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik was refused within the pursuits of security, the Western Cape High Court dominated on Monday.

Judge Constance Nziweni famous the legal professionals and prosecutor’s issues about security and safety, and the potential dangers to the accused, legal professionals and witnesses ought to their photos be broadcast.

One of the legal professionals submitted his instructing legal professional had already acquired a dying menace, and he mentioned merely going out to get meals for supper turned harmful in circumstances like this.

Nziweni mentioned the default concerning media filming was openness, however there have been competing points on this specific case.

“Pertaining to safety, clearly the nature of this case on its own speaks to the safety [matters] involved,” she added.

Nziweni felt the presence of different media was ample to maintain the general public knowledgeable.

Nziweni mentioned:

I’m of the view that it will not be within the pursuits of justice that permission must be granted to cowl the testimony of the witnesses, together with the accused, once they testify or in the event that they testify.

“However, I don’t have any problem if the judgment is recorded.”

An order on filming the judgment will probably be handed down when Nziweni is prepared.

Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) Sergeant Leaticia van der Horst then continued together with her evidence-in-chief.

The trial has alternated between proof relating on to the assassination, and prolonged efforts to corroborate the work of late AGU detective Charl Kinnear who led the investigation.

Kinnear was assassinated outdoors his home in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020, and colleagues who labored with him on the investigation have been known as in to validate among the early documentation ready by him in the course of the arrests.

Mihalik was assassinated on 30 October 2020, whereas dropping his youngsters off close to their faculty in Green Point.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Malitia are being charged with homicide, two prices of tried homicide and prices of the illegal possession of a gun and ammunition. They have pleaded not responsible.

Khumalo alleged he was tortured to make admissions that linked him to the capturing. In one of many alleged torture periods, Kinnear was current, watching, he alleged.

Biyela alleged he was learn his rights in English, as a substitute of his mom tongue isiZulu.