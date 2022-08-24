Mihalik murder trial: Why old or new model VW Polo is centre stage in court proceedings | News24

The State produced extra video footage of two automobiles believed for use in Pete Mihalik’s homicide.

The VW Polo and the Renault Clio had been pictured cruising up and down Portswood Drive.

One of the defence legal professionals stated the taxi boss, accused of the homicide, was not driving that exact mannequin of VW Polo.

Do you realize your new VW Polos from the previous, or does your information go no additional than generalising about one of many nation’s most favorite automobiles?

And, if you end up testifying in a high-profile felony case within the age of assassins, and try to recollect to deal with the choose as “my lady”, would your VW Polo information stand the check of cross-examination nerves?

The perennially in style automotive had its morning within the highlight within the Western Cape High Court trial of the three males accused of assassinating Cape Town lawyer, Pete Mihalik, on 30 October 2020.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti have pleaded not responsible to a cost of murdering Mihalik, and two costs of tried homicide, for nearly killing his two youngsters as he was about to drop them off in school at Reddam House.

The State has gathered a trove of CCTV footage and the prosecutor, Greg Wolmarans, began the day on Wednesday by handing out color copies of stills of a few of the footage.

A earlier witness was on the ready-to-roll with the precise footage.

“This is one instance where the State has not skimped on its budget,” he quipped, as he reached over to the defence with the six stapled pages; a replica was handed to the accused.

On the stand on Wednesday was Jarred Marcus, who was testifying with regard to the contents of snippets of CCTV footage gathered from a synagogue.

The cameras are believed to have captured the automobiles, used within the Mihalik homicide, driving within the neighborhood – on the day of the homicide and the day earlier than.

Wearing a blue Umbro jacket, and emitting light wafts of morning aftershave on a cold day, Marcus described himself as a safety supervisor for the Jewish group of Green Point.

He made it clear that he had not handed the CCTV footage, from outdoors a synagogue, to the police – and that he couldn’t vouch for the time and date stamps on the clips both. He was not current when it was filmed or collected.

However, he was requested to level out and describe a silver VW Polo and a charcoal gray Renault Clio driving up and down Upper Portswood Drive in Green Point the day earlier than Mihalik was assassinated and on the day of the homicide.

On each days, the automobiles had been noticed between 07:00 and eight:00, driving shut collectively.

Both automobiles captured by the synagogue’s CCTV. News24 Supplied

On 29 October, the automobiles drove at a modest tempo, previous the homes and condo blocks, with wild irises on the pavement swaying barely within the sea breeze, and folks strolling up or down the highway.

On 30 October, with the time stamp exhibiting minutes after the homicide, the tempo was extra pressing, with the Renault driving within the reverse lane, and proper over a cease avenue on Upper Portswood Drive, with out stopping on the T-junction.

At that point, if the time stamp was right, Mihalik would have already got been lifeless after being shot within the head and jaw. His son would have been about to be taken to hospital for therapy to a wound from a bit of the bullet which killed his dad. Mihalik’s daughter would have been screaming for assist as her dad’s foot rested on the brake of his SUV, music nonetheless taking part in.

Marcus recognized a silver automotive as a VW Polo and browse out the Cape Town quantity plate on the entrance, and the Worcester quantity plate on the again.

The Polo believed to have been used within the Mihalik homicide. News24 Supplied

The Renault Clio had a Gauteng quantity plate, with a double “GP” provincial marker on the finish of the quantity plate.

Both are understood to be employed automobiles, fitted with incorrect quantity plates.

There was some digression into the place south and north had been on the photographs proven on the tv display screen in courtroom, and whether or not they had been “compass south” or image south – because the courtroom adopted the motion of the automobiles.

“I am terrible with directions,” chimed in Judge Constance Nziweni, after the defence additionally needed to make clear this level. Eventually they agreed that Signal Hill could be used as a course marker.

After figuring out each automobiles, it seemed as if Marcus was going to have an early day and get on together with his routine.

But Maliti’s counsel, Corné Kriel, had issues.

He requested Marcus whether or not he knew the distinction between a brand new VW Polo and an previous VW Polo. Marcus readily conceded that he didn’t.

Kriel produced two footage – one among an previous mannequin VW Polo’s headlights and one of many new VW Polo’s headlights.

He identified that the previous mannequin has spherical headlights, and the brand new mannequin’s headlights are extra triangular. The almond-shaped headlights of the Renault didn’t are available for nearer scrutiny.

The VW Polo within the footage had spherical headlights.

The entrance view of the Renault. Supplied Supplied

“Accused number three [Maliti] will state he was not driving a VW Polo with round lights. He was driving a newer model,” he stated, ending his submission as Nziweni identified that Marcus was not a automotive professional.

Kriel objected strongly to Wednesday’s proof.

“There is no proper basis laid as to the authenticity and reliability of the video. This witness cannot do it,” he submitted.

Previous testimony positioned Maliti at a gold coin supplier in Kenilworth at about 13:00 on the day of the taking pictures as he traded 11 Kruger rands for R200 000.

Khumalo had a nasty 30 October, as he was nabbed after the automotive he was in drove away from a site visitors officer. He was taken to Sea Point police station, the place he was later arrested.

All three are linked to the taxi trade. Maliti owns taxis, and Biyela and Khumalo drive taxis.

Biyela stated he got here to Cape Town from Durban to drive in Sea Point for Maliti.

The trial continues on Thursday.