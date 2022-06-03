Mika Zibanejad has become center of attention for Rangers

You questioned whether or not Mika Zibanejad could possibly be a real celebrity middle, and thru 5 playoff video games, he was providing you with a solution.

The Rangers have been on the point of elimination, heading again to Pittsburgh down 3-2, and Zibanejad had but to attain within the collection. His line — the Rangers’ prime line — was being handcuffed by Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. He was minus-4 in Games 3, 4 and 5.

Nothing about it was flattering. But you already know the way this story ends.

Here are Zibanejad’s numbers from Game 6 against the Penguins onward: 10 video games, eight objectives, 9 assists. Entering Friday’s Game 2 of the convention ultimate in opposition to the Lightning, Zibanejad leads the Rangers in playoff factors with 21 — behind solely Connor McDavid (29) and Leon Draisaitl (28) for the lead within the match.

What modified? Rangers coach Gerard Gallant politely rejected that premise.

“He’s played great hockey for us from the get-go,” Gallant mentioned Thursday. “Obviously he’s putting more pucks to the net and getting more scoring opportunities, but he’s played a great game from the first game of the regular season. He’s a two-way player that competes every night and gets his opportunities cause he works hard.”

Rangers middle Mika Zibanejad celebrates after defeating the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference ultimate. Getty Images

Zibanejad shouldn’t be McDavid, carrying the Oilers on his again and making a case to be thought-about among the many all-time greats; neither is he Nathan MacKinnon, a Hart Trophy contender on the coronary heart of the Avalanche. But after going 5 seasons between true playoff appearances (not counting the 2020 bubble), Zibanejad has answered each query posed to him.

“He’s huge for us,” Alexis Lafreniere mentioned. “He’s obviously one of our best players. I think one of the best in the league.”

Yes certainly. That is what Zibanejad has confirmed together with his play within the match.

“So he’s really stepped up in these playoffs,” Lafreniere mentioned. “And when you see a guy like that play the way he’s been playing with the work ethic he’s having, for young guys like us, it’s just follow the lead and try to keep playing the way he does.”

Zibanejad, a soft-spoken participant who carries a giant stick, joked following Game 1 that he wanted 4 makes an attempt at a one-timer earlier than one went in, elevating the Rangers’ lead to 6-2 in the third. But the sequence initiated by the Rangers’ first power-play unit was an exclamation level on the night time — biking the puck by means of to Zibanejad for a one-timer many times till Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy might now not deal with it.

“When you play with those guys, in my position, you try to be ready for any pass,” Zibanejad mentioned. “It worked out today so it was good. The biggest thing was the win.”

Justin Braun, a 12-year NHL veteran with the Sharks and Flyers earlier than coming to New York on the commerce deadline, performed in opposition to Zibanejad for a decade. He noticed a participant who excelled within the small areas.

“You knew he was high-skilled, responsible defensively,” Braun mentioned. “But simply how spectacular he’s choosing up unhealthy pucks within the impartial zone, making the appropriate play, doing the appropriate factor. Little issues that separate the great gamers from the nice gamers.

“And right now, he’s playing great. It comes down to those little details. D-zone, neutral zone, making the right plays. Power play, he’s been special.”

Rangers middle Mika Zibanejad (93) smiles within the third interval of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference ultimate. Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports

That’s at all times been the ebook on Zibanejad — a two-way middle who can get the little issues carried out. Even when Zibanejad put up a degree per sport this season, it was Chris Kreider’s 52 objectives subsequent to him that acquired the eye.

But it was Zibanejad who edged Kreider’s 77 regular-season factors with 81, and it’s Zibanejad who has stepped into the highlight this postseason. When Kreider scored simply over a minute into Game 1, it was Zibanejad who skated proper by Nikita Kucherov to set him up and prolong his factors streak to 6 video games — the longest postseason factors streak of his profession.

If the Rangers could make it so far as the Stanley Cup Final, they gained’t have fairly the star energy of whoever they play. With McDavid or MacKinnon on the opposite aspect, that may be a given. But right here, in opposition to the Lightning? No. 93 may simply be the perfect middle on both staff.

Just three brief weeks in the past, Zibanejad was being outplayed, overmatched and overrun, with the Rangers on their solution to an early playoff exit.

How quick these items can change.