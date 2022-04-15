Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Cup champion, dies at 65

New York Islanders nice Mike Bossy has died after a battle with lung most cancers

Mike Bossy, one in all hockey’s most prolific goal-scorers and a star for the New York Islanders throughout their Nineteen Eighties Stanley Cup dynasty, has died after a battle with lung most cancers. He was 65.

TVA Sports, the French-language community in Canada the place he labored as a hockey analyst, confirmed Bossy died Thursday night time. An Islanders spokesman stated Bossy was in his native Montreal, the place the workforce will play Friday night time in opposition to the Canadiens.

Bossy helped the Islanders win the Stanley Cup 4 straight years from 1980-83, incomes the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982. He scored the Cup-winning purpose in 1982 and ’83.

He revealed his prognosis in October in a letter to TVA Sports.

“It is with a lot of sadness that I need to step away from your screens, for a necessary pause,” Bossy wrote in French. “I intend to fight with all the determination and fire you’ve seen me show on the ice.”

It’s the third loss from that Islanders period this yr after fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Clark Gillies died in January and Jean Potvin died in March.

Daughter Tanya Bossy stated her father was “no longer in pain.”

“My dad loved hockey, sure, but first and foremost he loved life,” she stated in a press release in French on behalf of the Bossy household. “Until the end of his journey, he hung on. He wanted to live more than anything.”

Bossy was a first-round choose in 1977 and performed his total 10-year NHL profession with New York. He received the Calder Trophy as rookie of the yr, received the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct 3 times and led the league in objectives twice.

Bossy scored 50 or extra objectives in every of his first 9 seasons — the league’s longest streak. He and Wayne Gretzky are the one gamers in hockey historical past with 9 50-goal seasons.

“The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but the entire hockey world,” Islanders president and common supervisor Lou Lamoriello stated. ”His drive to be the perfect each time he stepped on the ice was second to none. Along together with his teammates, he helped win 4 straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the historical past of this franchise endlessly.”

Bossy is one in all solely 5 gamers to attain 50 objectives in 50 video games. He stays the all-time chief in objectives a recreation within the common season at 0.762, and solely two gamers have recorded extra hat methods than Bossy’s 39.

He ranks third in factors a recreation and seventh on the all-time scoring record. Those are all within the common season when Bossy put up among the finest numbers within the historical past of the sport. In the playoffs, Bossy was much more clutch. He is the one participant with 4 game-winners in the identical playoff sequence and scored three playoff extra time objectives.

Led by Bossy, Gillies, Bryan Trottier and defenseman Denis Potvin, the Islanders succeeded Scotty Bowman’s Nineteen Seventies Montreal Canadiens because the NHL’s subsequent dynasty earlier than Gretzky’s Edmonton Oilers took over the game.

Bossy was an eight-time All-Star and completed with 573 objectives and 553 assists for 1,126 factors in 752 regular-season video games. He was the quickest participant to achieve the 100-goal mark and presently ranks twenty second on the profession objectives record. In the playoffs, Bossy had 160 factors in 129 video games.

Back and knee accidents in the end ended his profession in 1987. He was restricted to 38 objectives in 63 video games and unable to return for an eleventh season.

Bossy was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991 and in 2017 was named one of many NHL’s 100 best gamers.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman referred to as Bossy a “dynamic winger” whose goal-scoring prowess ranks among the many best in NHL historical past.

“Though containing him was the obsession of opposing coaches and checking him the focus of opposing players, Bossy’s brilliance was unstoppable and his production relentless throughout his entire career,” Bettman stated. “He thrilled fans like few others.”

Before reaching the NHL, Bossy performed 5 seasons within the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Laval National. He had 602 factors in 298 QMJHL video games. Bossy additionally represented Canada on the Canada Cup in 1981 and 1984, lengthy earlier than NHL gamers started competing on the Winter Olympics.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports