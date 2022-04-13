Mike Pence says he “stood toe to toe” with Vladimir Putin when they met

Former president Mike Pence has described how he stood “toe to toe” with Vladimir Putin throughout his time within the White House and that “American strength” is required to assist defeat him following the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a Young America’s Foundation on the University of Virginia on Tuesday, Pence praised Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky for his “courageous” and “inspiring” stand in opposition to Russia amid the battle whereas describing how he additionally confronted to the Russian chief.

“I’ve also met Vladimir Putin. I stood toe to toe with him and I’ve told him things he didn’t want to hear,” Pence mentioned.

“Let me tell all of you. Putin only understands strength and America must meet this moment with American strength.

“That means extra navy support to the courageous and brave Ukrainian navy. That means extra financial sanctions on Putin and his regime.

“And let me also say it means more humanitarian aid,” Pence added earlier than urging these in attendance to donate to causes with the intention to assist the folks of Ukraine because the conflict continues.

This is a creating story and can be up to date as extra info turns into accessible.