Mike Pence trolled by Stanford students shouting, “We are the woke left!”

Students shouting “Buzz off Bigot” and “We believe in science” greeted former Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived at Stanford University for an occasion known as “How to Save America From the Woke Left.”

The second-in-command for the administration of former President Donald Trump took goal at excessive fuel costs, vaccine mandates, cancel tradition and “critical race theory” as he delivered his speech to a packed crowd at Stanford’s Dinkelspiel Auditorium. Dozens of protesters gathered outdoors waving indicators that learn “resist fascism” and “your hate is not welcome,” in keeping with social media accounts.

“We are the woke left!” protesters taunted Pence in a chant, in keeping with a tweet from KTVU’s Elissa Harrington.

As the Republican ready to take the stage, different protesters crammed the courtyard outdoors, waving indicators and standing subsequent to the barricades.

Pence was delivered to the Palo Alto, California, campus with the assistance of Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth group. The group tweeted out photos and movies of the protesters chanting, “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Mike Pence has got to go.”

“We don’t need to learn from Mike Pence,” protesters chanted, in keeping with the group’s posts.

Inside, Pence reiterated many criticisms Republicans have lobbed at Washington, D.C., for the reason that social gathering misplaced management of Congress and the White House in 2020. He decried what he known as “Democrats‘ big-government socialist agenda,” and what he characterised as President Joe Biden‘s embrace of woke tradition and assault on free speech.

During the presentation, Pence mentioned that he was happy with the COVID-19 vaccine that was developed below the Trump administration in document time. He mentioned he had acquired the vaccine and been boosted, however opposed mandates.

“In a free society, that is a choice every American should be able to make for themselves and their family,” he mentioned.

Following his speech, Pence took questions and was trolled with inquiries about the place to make use of the lavatory and if he had a homosexual son. He was additionally requested extra direct questions on his falling out with former Trump and rifts within the Republican Party.

He was requested about Trump’s earlier feedback that he did not go “far enough” and reject the outcomes of the 2020 election as Congress was certifying the outcomes. Pence mentioned he stood by his actions and acknowledged that he might by no means see eye-to-eye with Trump, who has continued with baseless claims that the election was marked by widespread voter fraud.

“You know, I know in my heart that we did our duty that day,” mentioned Pence.

Despite his lately rocky relationship with Trump, Pence mentioned he’ll all the time stay happy with the administration’s accomplishments.

Pence was requested about Republicans “canceling” fellow Republicans. He responded that regardless of variations of opinion, the American individuals “decide,” earlier than criticizing the media and Big Tech corporations “censoring conservatives.”

“We’ve seen people literally shut out of the debate, and when I talk about cancel culture, that’s what I’m talking about,” mentioned Pence.

He was requested concerning the Republican National Committee passing a decision lately that referred to the January 6 riots as “legitimate political discourse.”

“Let me say plainly, January 6 was a tragic day,” mentioned Pence, including that those that “ransacked” the Capitol must be held accountable.

He was additionally requested if he would assist Georgia Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has espoused conspiracy theories.

“I’m going to let people figure out their own primaries,” he mentioned, however added that he can be out supporting Republicans within the midterm elections.

Kara Zupkus, spokeswoman for Young America’s Foundation, informed Newsweek in an e-mail that her group anticipated a couple of disturbances, however was glad some college students who disagreed stayed round for what she known as “a productive dialogue during the Q and A.”

“Those protestors who shouted into the void outside really just deepened their own ideological silos,” she mentioned. “The Vice President brought a perspective that is much needed, and not often heard, at Stanford.”

Newsweek has reached out to Pence for remark.