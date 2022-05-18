Mike Pompeo urges greater support for Iranian resistance on visit to main Iranian opposition headquarters in Albania

On Monday (16 May), former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Albania to go to Ashraf 3, a big fashionable compound housing 1000’s of members of the principal Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). Over the course of a five-hour go to, Pompeo seen on-site reveals describing the historical past of Iran’s protest actions, the actions of “Resistance Units” affiliated to the MEK, and the plight of Iranian political prisoners and dissidents, together with the 30,000 who had been killed in prisons all through the nation in the course of the summer season of 1988.

Pompeo straight addressed the 1988 bloodbath in remarks he delivered in the course of the go to, underscoring its connection to the present Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whom Pompeo labeled a “butcher”. Raisi was considered one of 4 officers who served on the “death commission” within the capital metropolis of Tehran and oversaw the interrogation and mass killing of political prisoners in Evin and Gohardasht Prisons. The MEK estimates that out of 30,000 whole victims, roughly 90 p.c had been its members and supporters.

The former Secretary of State went on to notice that threats in opposition to the main pro-democracy opposition group persist to at the present time, and that lots of these threats have been realized within the type of arrests, focused assaults, and terrorist plots.

In June 2018, three terrorist operatives underneath the course of a high-ranking Iranian diplomat tried to smuggle an explosive gadget right into a gathering of Iranian expatriates close to Paris, which had been organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran. The MEK is the primary constituent of the NCRI. Experts testified that had the plot not been thwarted, it probably would have resulted in a whole lot if not 1000’s of deaths.

Last yr, the conspirators had been handed sentences of between 14 and 20 years by a Belgian courtroom. The underlying investigation ascertained that the primary goal of the plot had been Maryam Rajavi, the occasion’s key observe speaker and the official designated by the NCRI to function transitional president of Iran when the present regime is overthrown. Rajavi met with the previous US Secretary of State to debate the progress of the Iranian Resistance motion and the coverage that the US and its allies ought to pursue, to help the Iranian individuals to attain their aim of creating a free, democratic, and non-nuclear Iran.

“We can and must free Iran, the Middle East, and the world of the evil of the nuclear mullahs,” Mrs. Rajavi stated on Monday within the assembly attended by Mike Pompeo. Thousands of residents of Ashraf 3 participated within the assembly. Rajavi reiterated her longstanding suggestions for Western policymakers. These embody “comprehensive sanctions and international isolation of the religious dictatorship” in accordance with Chapter 7, Article 41 of the United Nations Charter, in addition to referring the file on Iran’s human rights violations and terrorist actions to the UN Security Council.

Rajavi additionally urged the worldwide neighborhood to formally acknowledge and affirm the legitimacy of “the struggle of the entire Iranian nation to overthrow the mullahs’ regime.” This advice was arguably made extra poignant on Monday by numerous experiences in worldwide media which famous the more and more political character of protests which started in earnest after the Raisi administration lower flour subsidies and compelled an already economically distressed inhabitants to deal with value will increase of as much as 300 p.c.

While Iranian state media have remained largely silent about these demonstrations, the MEK community in Iran, impartial shops and social media teams have offered accounts of protesters burning pictures of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and chanting slogans equivalent to “death to the dictator” and “death to Raisi”. These identical slogans have turn out to be particularly acquainted in recent times, being strongly related to nationwide uprisings in January 2018 and November 2019. The latter rebellion resulted in a authorities crackdown that killed an estimated 1,500 individuals, however this didn’t cease Iran’s activist neighborhood or Resistance Units affiliated to the MEK from organizing additional large-scale protests in subsequent months.

Mike Pompeo presumably had the continued influence of these occasions in thoughts on Monday when he declared, “The regime is clearly at its weakest point in decades.” The former Secretary of State additionally made reference to a boycott of the tightly-controlled presidential election which introduced Raisi to energy final June. Even by Tehran’s personal account, the turnout for that election was the bottom for the reason that 1979 revolution – a incontrovertible fact that Pompeo described as proof of the Iranian individuals’s rejection not solely of the “butcher” Raisi, but additionally of the clerical regime as a complete.

In gentle of the obvious home reputation of the Iranian Resistance motion, Pompeo emphasised that American assist for it was each an ethical and a sensible crucial. “We must continue to support the Iranian people as they fight for a freer and more democratic Iran in any way we can,” he stated. “There is so much good work that American civil society can do to further this goal.”

Implying that Tehran’s aggression towards the MEK and the NCRI replicate nervousness over their “tremendous capabilities”, Pompeo declared that it’s “a necessity” for the present US authorities and any future authorities to “reach out to the Iranian Resistance” and develop a coordinated technique. And to underscore the importance of his personal go to, he additionally steered that among the related coordination may happen on the grounds of Ashraf 3.

A variety of different American and European policymakers have visited the Iranian Resistance headquarter in Albanian because it was established within the wake of the MEK members’ relocation from their former residence in jap Iraq.

