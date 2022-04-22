Mike Tyson caught on video punching a man in the face on a plane

“I’m capable of helping a lot of people less fortunate than myself – that’s what I’m capable of doing, all over the world,” Tyson stated throughout a post-fight information convention after his 2020 exhibition match in opposition to Roy Jones Jr that led to a draw. “In a perfect world, I’m a missionary, in a perfect world. What I’m doing in the ring, I realize, is a gift not only for myself.

“Before it was all about me and the hot chick and the nice car and plane and the boats. It doesn’t do it for me anymore, so I want another way. I help somebody else, I guess, right, because I don’t get into that no more. I like my pigeons and my fancy clothes, but other than that, I don’t want anything. I have a life.”

On Wednesday, Californian time, Tyson appeared on the 420 Hippie Hill pageant in San Francisco to advertise his hashish model and current Eve Meyer, who headed up the nonprofit San Francisco Suicide Prevention for 30 years, with the pageant’s inaugural group and compassion award, in accordance with SFGATE.

“Listen, we’re going to take this to another level in life,” stated Tyson, whom one particular person described as being in “the best mood”.