Mikel Arteta inks new Arsenal deal until 2025 | Sport

Mikel Arteta mentioned he desires to take Arsenal to the “next level” after signing a brand new contract that may preserve him on the Premier League membership till 2025.

The 40-year-old, who took over on the Emirates in December 2019 following the dismissal of Unai Emery, is near main the Gunners again into the Champions League after a five-year absence.

Arsenal are fourth within the Premier League desk, two factors away from north London rivals Tottenham with simply 4 video games to go.

The Spaniard mentioned Friday he was “really happy” to have signed his new deal on the membership that he captained when he was a participant.

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams,” he mentioned.

“In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Arteta, who gained the FA Cup throughout his first yr in cost on the Emirates, has steered Arsenal again in the direction of the highest of the desk after their worst begin to a season for many years.

The Spaniard was dealing with requires his sacking again in September however he has been rewarded for conserving religion along with his younger gamers in addition to slicing ties with membership captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who moved to Barcelona in January.

Arsenal have loved spectacular current wins over Manchester United and Chelsea to take management of fourth place however face a probably decisive derby in opposition to Spurs subsequent week.

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke, whose father Stan owns the membership, mentioned the deal offers “stability and clarity for the future”.

“Mikel’s commitment and passion are clear for everyone to see,” he mentioned.

“We are confident that as we move forward, he will get us back to competing for the top trophies in the game.”