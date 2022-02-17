Mikhail Gorbachev Fast Facts | CNN

Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of Mikhail Gorbachev, former president of the USSR.

Birth date: March 2, 1931

Birth place: Privolnoye, Russia, Soviet Union

Birth identify: Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev

Father: Sergei Andreyevich Gorbachev

Mother: Maria Panteleyevna (Gopkalo) Gorbachev

Marriage: Raisa (Titarenko) Gorbachev (1953-September 20, 1999, her loss of life)

Children: Irina 1956

Education: Moscow State University, Faculty of Law (1955), Stavropol Agricultural Institute, Faculty of Economy (1967)

Nominated for one Grammy Award and gained one.

1952 – Joins the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and works in varied positions within the social gathering for the subsequent 20 years.

1955-1958 – Becomes the primary secretary of the Communist Party of the Stavropol Komsomol City Committee.

1963 – Becomes chief of the Agriculture Department within the Stavropol area.

1970-1978 – Named the primary secretary for the Communist Party within the Stavropol area.

1970-1990 – Deputy of the Supreme Soviet, the very best legislative physique within the Soviet Union.

1971 – Becomes a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

March 11, 1985 – Elected basic secretary of the Communist Party within the Soviet Union. In this put up, he’s successfully the chief of the USSR.

1985-1988 – Participates in a collection of summit talks with US President Ronald Reagan.

1987 – Signs the Intermediate Nuclear Forces treaty with the United States to restrict nuclear weapons.

1989 – Announces the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan.

1989-1990 – Chairman of the Supreme Soviet.

1990 – Becomes president of the USSR.

1990 – Wins the Nobel Peace Prize for helping end the Cold War.

December 21, 1991 – USSR dissolves and the Commonwealth of Independent States is formally established.

December 25, 1991 – Resigns as president of the USSR.

1992-present – Founder and president of The International Foundation for Socio-Economic and Political Studies (The Gorbachev Foundation)

1993-2000 – Founds and serves as president of Green Cross International, an environmental group.

1996 – Runs for election in Russia, however receives only one% of the vote.

November 24, 2001 – Is elected head of the Social Democratic Party of Russia.

February 8, 2004 – Wins a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children, for “Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks.” He shares the award with Sophia Loren and former US President Bill Clinton.

May 2004 – Resigns from the Social Democratic Party of Russia over conflicts with social gathering course and management.

January 2006 – Along with a enterprise associate, Gorbachev buys 49% of shares within the impartial Novaya Gazeta newspaper.

August 2007 – Appears in print commercials for Louis Vuitton leather-based items.

October 2007 – Becomes head of a brand new Russian political motion, Union of Social Democrats.

September 19, 2008 – Receives the 2008 Liberty Medal, awarded annually by the National Constitution Center, which is chaired by former US President George H.W. Bush.

November 2009 – Attends ceremonies in Berlin, marking the twentieth anniversary of the autumn of the Berlin Wall.

March 2, 2011 – On his eightieth birthday, Gorbachev is awarded Russia’s highest honor, the Order of St. Andrew, by President Dmitry Medvedev.

March 7, 2013 – In an interview with the BBC, Gorbachev is important of Russian President Vladimir Putin and says, “For goodness sake, you shouldn’t be afraid of your own people.”

May 26, 2016 – The Ukraine bans Gorbachev after he shows support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

January 26, 2017 – Writes a bit for Time journal titled, “It All Looks as if the World Is Preparing for War,” during which he says probably the most pressing drawback we face is “the militarization of politics and the new arms race.”

December 4, 2018 – In an opinion piece within the Washington Post on US President Donald Trump’s intention to withdraw from the INF treaty, which Gorbachev and Reagan signed in 1987, Gorbachev and former US Secretary of State George Shultz write that abandoning the treaty “threatens our very existence.”