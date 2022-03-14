Mila Kunis is ‘awestricken’ by Ukrainian response to the Russian invasion

Mila Kunis opened up about how she feels in regards to the ongoing warfare between her house nation of Ukraine and Russia in an interview with Maria Shriver for her digital collection, #ConversationsAboveTheNoise.

“It’s been irrelevant to me that I come from Ukraine. It never mattered,” she mentioned.

“So much so that I’ve always said I’m Russian. I’ve always been, ‘I’m from Russia’ for a multitude of reasons. One of them being, when I came to the States, and I would tell people I’m from Ukraine, the first question I’d get was ‘Where is Ukraine?’ And then I’d have to explain Ukraine and where it is on the map.”

Kunis added that “everything changed” when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“I can’t express or explain what came over me, but all of a sudden, I genuinely was like, ‘Oh, my God, I feel like a part of my heart just got ripped out.’ It was the weirdest feeling,” she mentioned. “It doesn’t take away from who I am as a person, but it just adds an entire different layer.”

They fall asleep in bomb shelters at night time, Kunis says, and throughout the day, they take “whatever they have to protect themselves in the city, and they go to their office to continue working.”

“I’m not pleasantly surprised, but I’m awestricken by this group of people. They’re fighting with their own makeshift weapons,” Kunis mentioned. “It is inspiring.”

Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic started.

She shared that that they had a “beautiful conversation” the place Zelensky mentioned he wished to “empower the people” underneath his lead.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launched fundraiser for Ukraine, elevating $30 million for the nation. GoFundMe/YouTube

Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, launched a $30 million GoFundMe campaign, in hopes of serving to the residents of Ukraine.

The couple just lately shared an replace by way of Instagram lower than per week after they launched their marketing campaign.

“Thank you to everyone that got us to $20m in less than a week. We can do this. We can hit our goal. Together. Because we stand together with Ukraine. #standwithukraine.”

More than 30,000 folks have contributed to the fundraiser, based on Kutcher. Reese Witherspoon commented on the unique fundraising announcement revealing that she had participated.