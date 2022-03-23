Miley Cyrus survives emergency landing after plane struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus has revealed {that a} airplane she was touring in en path to Paraguay was pressured to make an emergency touchdown after it was struck by lighting.

The singer and actress, who’s presently on tour in South America, took to her Instagram account late Tuesday to share brief video footage of passengers gasping in horror as a shiny lightning flash might be seen by means of the plane’s home windows.

Captioning the footage, the star assured that she and her crew have been secure, although plans to carry out in Paraguay’s capital, Asunción, on Wednesday have been known as off.

She wrote: “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.

“My crew, band, family and friends who have been all touring with me are secure after an emergency touchdown. We have been sadly unable to fly into Paraguay. 💔 I LOVE YOU.”

This is a breaking information story and can be up to date.