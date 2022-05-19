Milf promising but Broncos down Knights

He may not have been capable of encourage the Newcastle Knights to victory on Thursday evening however early indicators had been good for mid-season recruit Anthony Milford.

Playing his first recreation in 9 months, the newly-minted Knight lived as much as the hype towards Brisbane, the membership the place he spent seven turbulent years.

He seesawed between hero and villain throughout his time at Red Hill however Milford proved on Thursday that he could possibly be a Knight in shining armour on Newcastle’s quest to salvage its season.

He’ll have to attend for his first win in Knights colors although; even with out Adam Reynolds (groin harm), the Broncos surged within the second half to notch their first five-game successful streak since 2017.

Stream each recreation of each spherical of the 2022 NRL Telstra Premiership Season Live & Ad-Break Free During Play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now.

The victory wasn’t with out controversy; Dane Gagai had a attempt rescinded for an obvious knock-on then Selwyn Cobbo had one paid regardless of a transparent obstruction within the lead-up.

The second name opened the floodgates and Brisbane cashed in; the top rating (36-12) didn’t do justice to the Knights, who had been the higher workforce for a lot of the first 60 minutes.

Despite the blowout, there’ll be a lot for Knights followers to love about Milford’s membership debut.

The former Origin star seemed harmful on the correct facet, particularly within the first half, and clearly had a chilled affect on the under-fire Kalyn Ponga.

The Knights opted to assault down the correct all through the night and with good purpose: the mixture of Milford, Dane Gagai and Tyson Frizell will ask severe questions of oppositions because the season goes on.

NSW Origin star Frizell has already confirmed a favorite goal of Milford’s, scoring the primary attempt on Thursday, and will discover himself hitting the scoreboard extra usually within the coming weeks.

Best of all, Milford’s willingness to tackle playmaking duties left Ponga free to roam round at fullback. If the 2 can good their chemistry, there’s no telling simply how potent they may turn out to be as a double act.

What higher probability for Milford to open his account as a Knight than towards the mercurial Warriors subsequent weekend.

Bradman comes off second-Best

The Knights have been hampered by accidents all season and Bradman Best appears to be like set to be the subsequent man spending time within the casualty ward.

The barnstorming left centre dislocated his elbow as he tried to interrupt his fall within the second half. He performed no additional half within the recreation.

“Bad call” robs Gagai

The Knights went into the sheds tied 6-6 however had been arguably unfortunate to not have been within the lead.

In his first recreation again from a fractured cheekbone, Gagai juggled a Milford grubber and flopped over for a attempt within the nook — or so he thought.

Replays confirmed the ball fell barely from Gagai’s grasp as he grounded it. The Bunker dominated that he didn’t re-grip the footy within the cut up second earlier than it hit the turf and the attempt was rescinded.

“That’s ridiculous,” Michael Ennis stated in commentary.

“Dane Gagai releases his hand, the point of his fingertips, to be able to press the ball down with his forearm. It never comes away.

“That is a bad call.”

The missed alternative got here after Frizell bombed what might have been his second attempt.