Americas

Milford Police identify man accused of targeting young women, tampering with their cars

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
27 Less than a minute


Milford Police determine man accused of concentrating on younger girls, tampering with their vehicles – CBS Boston


Watch CBS News



Police said the suspect has been accused of similar crimes in other parts of the state. WBZ-TV’s Louisa Moller reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
27 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button