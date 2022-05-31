Milford Police identify man accused of targeting young women, tampering with their cars

\r\nMilford Police determine man accused of concentrating on younger girls, tampering with their vehicles - CBS Boston\n \n \n\n \n\n \n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n\n \n \n Watch CBS News\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n Police said the suspect has been accused of similar crimes in other parts of the state. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.\n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n\n\n\n \n Be the first to know\n Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.\n\n Not Now\n Turn On\n\n \n \n\n \n\r\n\r\nSource link