Military will exit politics if there’s national consensus, elections: Sudan’s Burhan

Sudan’s navy will exit politics if there’s elections or nationwide consensus, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan instructed Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

Following a navy takeover led by Burhan in late October that upended Sudan’s transition to civilian-led democracy, a deal was struck on Nov. 21 reinstating Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to guide a technocratic Cabinet till elections in July 2023.

On Friday, the ruling junta denounced Western criticism of the arrest of two high-profile former officers against navy rule and charged with corruption, saying it was opposite to “diplomatic norms and practices.”

Khalid Omer Yousif and Wagdi Salih have been arrested on Wednesday, a transfer Norway, the United States, Britain, the European Union, Canada, and Switzerland condemned as “harassment and intimidation” by Sudan’s navy authorities.

