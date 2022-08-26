Millennials Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian buy $27 million Bellevue Hill house

Malouf remained tight-lipped on the deal this week, which is able to depart it to settlement to disclose the Jandegians’ buy worth, possible confirming it because the suburb’s highest sale thus far this 12 months. Woollahra’s hyperinflation When Bathers’ Pavilion proprietor Ian Pagent and his spouse, Maryanne, purchased the Woollahra house of Skye Leckie and the late TV titan, David Leckie, a 12 months in the past for $17 million, it was deemed a formidable end result by property watchers on the time, given the windfall it supplied the charity queen. The Pagents purchased the Woollahra home for $17 million final October and resold just lately for $20 million. After all, the Leckies paid $9 million 5 years earlier, successfully making a $1.6 million capital acquire for annually.

So, what to make of the Pagents’ sale lower than a 12 months later for $20 million, with no enhancements to talk of? Certainly, the consumers, rag merchants Jonathon and Jill Ind, are cashed up from their very own trophy dealings, promoting their beachfront house in Double Bay to former garbo Ian Malouf as a house for the youngsters. The Agency’s Ben Collier was providing no remark, regardless of negotiating the fast resale on behalf of the Mosman-bound Pagents. The Pagents have paid $19 million for the Clifton Gardens house of former recruitment boss Katie Adamo and outstanding dentist Daniel Adamo, making the Adamos their own handsome capital gain of $4.5 million on their two-year possession. The Clifton Gardens house of Brad Orgill is on the market with a $10 million information.