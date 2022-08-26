Millennials Garrett and Stephanie Jandegian buy $27 million Bellevue Hill house
Malouf remained tight-lipped on the deal this week, which is able to depart it to settlement to disclose the Jandegians’ buy worth, possible confirming it because the suburb’s highest sale thus far this 12 months.
Woollahra’s hyperinflation
When Bathers’ Pavilion proprietor Ian Pagent and his spouse, Maryanne, purchased the Woollahra house of Skye Leckie and the late TV titan, David Leckie, a 12 months in the past for $17 million, it was deemed a formidable end result by property watchers on the time, given the windfall it supplied the charity queen.
After all, the Leckies paid $9 million 5 years earlier, successfully making a $1.6 million capital acquire for annually.
So, what to make of the Pagents’ sale lower than a 12 months later for $20 million, with no enhancements to talk of?
Certainly, the consumers, rag merchants Jonathon and Jill Ind, are cashed up from their very own trophy dealings, promoting their beachfront house in Double Bay to former garbo Ian Malouf as a house for the youngsters.
The Agency’s Ben Collier was providing no remark, regardless of negotiating the fast resale on behalf of the Mosman-bound Pagents.
The Pagents have paid $19 million for the Clifton Gardens house of former recruitment boss Katie Adamo and outstanding dentist Daniel Adamo, making the Adamos their own handsome capital gain of $4.5 million on their two-year possession.
The Pagents’ arrival at Clifton Gardens is simply in time to farewell neighbour and former UBS boss Brad Orgill, who just lately bought a $3.5 million pad at Walsh Bay.
Ray White Mosman’s Geoff Smith has a $10 million information on Orgill’s house, nearly double the $5.275 million he paid for it in 2015.
Orgill can even be spending extra time on the South Coast the place he purchased a Saddleback Mountain property referred to as The Lookout Farm just a few years in the past for $4.775 million.