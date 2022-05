Miller and Hardik muscle Titans into the IPL final

The Titans misplaced powerplay maverick Wriddhiman Saha for a duck when he nicked Trent Boult within the first over, however shortly recovered with Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade ‘s calculated assault. Gill triggered a surge when he took on R Ashwin within the final over of the powerplay. He started with a six over further cowl, earlier than flicking him for 2 extra boundaries as Titans ended the primary six on 64 for 1, their highest powerplay rating of the season. Gill seemed peerless till his innings ended courtesy a mix-up with Wade as he tried to maintain strike. Wade, who initially turned for a second, froze to go away Gill stranded. To make issues worse, Wade additionally fell two overs later as Titans have been 85 for 3 within the tenth over.