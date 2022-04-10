Miller to start from P2 in Austin MotoGP

Jorge Martin has edged Australian MotoGP ace Jack Miller on his ultimate lap to grab pole place on the Grand Prix of the Americas as Ducati riders dominated qualifying in Austin, Texas.

on Saturday to safe the highest 5 locations on the grid.

Pramac Ducati’s Martin, who completed second in Argentina final weekend, beat Marc Marquez’a lap document on the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) to guide a Ducati quintet in qualifying, three thousandths of a second sooner than Miller.

Francesco Bagnaia accomplished the entrance row in third whereas Spaniard Martin’s teammate Johann Zarco jumped as much as fourth late within the session.

“After the crash in FP3, I was in 17th and couldn’t expect to be here in pole position,” stated Martin, who has certified on the entrance row for all 4 races this season.

“Thanks to the team because they did a amazing job to get the bike back on track. I’m super happy, pole position means a lot. Riding here at COTA is unbelievably fun.”

Enea Bastianini recovered from a crash on his preliminary run to make up the highest 5 and end forward of world champion Fabio Quartararo, who fell off his Yamaha earlier.

Six-times MotoGP champion Marquez will begin ninth on his Honda after lacking the final two races as a result of imaginative and prescient issues following a crash in Indonesia.

The qualifying consequence was the 29-year-old’s worst on the Texas observe, the place he has gained seven of the final eight races together with final yr’s occasion.

A MotoGP winner for the primary time final weekend in Argentina, Aleix Espargaro will begin thirteenth on the grid after a late accident ended the championship chief’s hopes of reaching Q2.