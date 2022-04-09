Million-dollar man Munster helps Storm ease past Raiders

Loading

Of course, any potential recruit have to be judged on what they convey off the sphere and on this rating Ponga – regardless of Munster’s latest booze ban –is the far safer selection. But after the Storm prioritised the retention of a number of of Munster’s teammates forward of him, speak of a return to Queensland received’t go away.

Regardless, a lot remains to be anticipated of him and his aspect this season.

After belting the Bulldogs final week, the Raiders proved a sterner take a look at, however it was handed with ease. The Green Machine pulled to inside 10 factors earlier than the break when winger Semi Valemei touched down, however that’s as shut as they bought.

An damage to centre Matthew Timoko might end in veteran Jarrod Croker, caught on 291 NRL appearances, being given an opportunity to get nearer to the magical 300 mark towards the Cowboys subsequent week. There may very well be different modifications to subsequent week’s groups. Storm trio Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich and Reimis Smith in addition to Raider Jordan Rapana have been all positioned on report.