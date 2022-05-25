Million-dollar reward for information into missing Lake Macquarie girl







Gordana’s aunt Julie Talevski on Wednesday pleaded with members of the general public to come back ahead. “Not a day goes by that we don’t think about the ‘what ifs’ of life – Gordana was young, joyous, innocent, and then she was gone,” she stated. “There’s no closure, you’re always thinking what happened … where is she? “Please, if you know something – say something. We need to find out what happened to our Gordana.”

There have been a marked rise in $1 million-reward choices. There are 248 rewards starting from $50,000 to $1 million obtainable to the general public for info that results in a conviction. Earlier this month, police introduced the same reward for info into the disappearance of intellectually disabled teen Amber Haigh in 2002. Eight days later, Robert and Anne Greeves have been arrested and charged with homicide. No declare on the reward has been made. “Sometimes a reward can mean the difference between solving the case and not,” NSW Police Minister Paul Toole stated about the increased use of rewards for information. “Rewards are now being used more than ever, but they will always be done in conjunction with other operational strategies,” he stated. In NSW, 10,000 individuals are reported lacking yearly, 26 to 35 new experiences a day. Of these, 99 per cent are discovered protected and properly. Of the remaining 1 per cent, 95 per cent should not crime associated, which incorporates kids in care and folks from psychological well being services or with dementia.

There are 756 long-term lacking particular person instances (greater than 90 days) in NSW and 330 excellent unidentified our bodies or human stays instances, including people from the 1940s and ’50s and people, whose identities are unknown, buried in destitute graves. Anyone with details about Gordanai’s disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The Morning Edition e-newsletter is our information to the day’s most necessary and attention-grabbing tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.





