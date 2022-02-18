Millionaire Households In India Rise By 11% In A Year: Report

Mumbai has topped the Hurun India Wealth Report 2021.

New Delhi:

The variety of dollar-millionaire households in India elevated by 11 per cent in comparison with final 12 months, in accordance with Hurun India Wealth Report 2021. The report compiles India’s richest checklist and the accompanying Luxury Consumer Survey their behavioural patterns. According to the newest version of the Hurun Report, Mumbai has the very best variety of millionaire households within the nation, adopted by Delhi and Kolkata.

The Hurun Report defines millionaire households with a internet value of $1 million (equal to Rs 7 crore). The report was launched at this time. It stated that such households have reached 4.58 lakh this 12 months, rising 11 per cent in comparison with the final 12 months’s quantity.

It additional stated that the variety of dollar-millionaire households in India is estimated to extend by 30 per cent over the subsequent 5 years to succeed in six lakh households by 2026.

Talking in regards to the city-wise distribution of millionaire households, the Hurun Report stated that Mumbai has 20,300 such households, whereas Delhi has 17,400 and Kolkata 10,500.

When it involves behavioural patterns, the Hurun Report stated that 36 per cent of Indian millionaires use e-wallets or UPI as their most well-liked cost methodology as in comparison with the 18 per cent final 12 months.

Nearly one-third of the excessive networth people (HNIs), who participated on this 12 months’s Hurun Indian Luxury Consumer Survey 2021, stated that they adopted risk-averse funding philosophy in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the report stated. This is up from 18 per cent final 12 months.

Stock markets and the actual property proceed to be the popular selection of investments for the surveyed millionaires, the report additional stated.

However, the happiness index of the nation has fallen, the Hurun Report stated, including that 66 per cent of the survey respondents indicated that they’re proud of each private {and professional} life, in comparison with 72 per cent in 2020.

The allure of sending their youngsters overseas for schooling is most well-liked by 70 per cent of the respondents, the Hurun Report stated. Among the locations, the United States stays essentially the most most well-liked (29 per cent), adopted by the UK (19 per cent), New Zealand (12 per cent) and Germany (11 per cent).

The report additionally comprises some attention-grabbing factors in regards to the habits of the HNIs in India. It stated that amassing watch is the popular passion and Rolex is essentially the most most well-liked luxurious watch model. The Hurun Report stated that 63 per cent of HNIs personal a minimum of 4 watches.

It additional stated that one-fourth of respondents stated they modify their vehicles in lower than three years and Mercedes-Benz is essentially the most most well-liked luxurious automobile model, adopted by Rolls Royce.