Millionaire mum sells item every 70 seconds

A Sydney mum’s huge gamble to give up her job has paid off large time. This is how her “light bulb moment” launched set her up for all times.

When Liz Agresta attended her first commerce present in Rome for her new sustainable faux tan, the merchandise obtained held up at customs and she or he needed to current potential consumers with empty labelled bottles full of water.

The mum-of-one had been a “religious” self tanner since she was in her 20s, however when she obtained into her 30s her pores and skin began to turn out to be very delicate.

Experiencing reactions on her face and elsewhere, she did a deep dive into her tanning merchandise’ substances and was shocked by all of the “nasties” in there.

It kicked off her “light bulb moment” as she realised there was a spot available in the market for a “natural, organic and nourishing” faux tan and one with sustainable packaging too.

She determined to take a threat by quitting her job at a financial institution in 2018, investing $25,000 and co-founding her model Australian Glow.

Recognising that the Australian market was saturated with faux tan, she determined to tackle the worldwide market and the Italian commerce present was going to be her first large push.

“We got to the trade show and we had this epic five-metre-high sign and it was huge and our booth was pink, it was bright and every other store that was around us was absolutely the opposite – black, white, sleek,” she instructed information.com.au.

“We have no products, we were there the day before the trade show filling up empty bottles with water to display on our wall and I thought everyone will think, ‘what amateurs’.”

But the 35-year-old stated they have been the busiest sales space on the present and scored their first main take care of large department shops in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

The Sydney mum stated these customers particularly have been obsessive about local weather change and the setting and cherished that refill packs may very well be bought as soon as the bottle was completed, whereas packaging is made with ocean waste.

“We use 80 per cent less plastic on those refill pouches than an actual bottle and at the trade show people’s minds were blown that we can save this much plastic,” she added.

“The pouches were a world first and now I’ve seen other tanning brands that actually have started the refill pouches.”

Since 2019, Australian Glow have eliminated the equal of greater than 50,000 plastic luggage from the world’s oceans and have a objective to turn out to be carbon impartial by 2023. The model can also be cruelty-free and vegan.

The hottest product is the tanning mouse which retails for $24.99, whereas there’s additionally tanning drops, gel and lotion with hemp, and a facial bronzing mist.

Australian Glow additionally scored a take care of one of many UK’s main pharmacies Superdrug, launching in March 2020 when the pandemic kicked off.

Despite errors alongside the best way, Ms Agrestra stated Australian Glow’s tanning mousse on common sells each 70 seconds across the globe.

It has additionally racked up retail gross sales value $3.3 million within the 2020/21 monetary yr.

“I’m itching to jump on a plane to go overseas to see our products in store,” she stated.

“It has been surreal, living through a pandemic, birthing a child and running a business.”

Seeing the rise in customers desirous to help native manufacturers, the mum determined to sort out her dwelling market along with her tanning merchandise stocked in Priceline shops in Australia in November 2021.

Next up is the US, the place they have already got a model presence, with a launch into Macy’s this month, with projected gross sales for Australian Glow forecast to hit $5 million on the finish of this monetary yr.

“The US is the major focus done as we have done exceptionally well with more than 75 per cent of sales coming from US,” added fellow co-founder Jackson Wilson.

The delivery of her 18-month-old son Oliver additionally means Ms Agresta has her eyes on a brand new class of merchandise, together with sunscreens and SPF.